Earthquake jolts Trinidad and Tobago two minutes to midnight

A map showing the epicentre of the earthquake. – Photo courtesy UWI Seismic Research Centre

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake jolted people across both Trinidad and Tobago out of their beds two minutes before midnight on June 22.

The UWI Seismic Research Centre confirmed the earthquake’s centre was at 10.38 N, 62.37W, 97 km northwest of Port of Spain – which is northwest of Trinidad off the coast of Venezuela.

The tremors were felt in parts of Venezuela and as far as Grenada, according to online reports.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Some people in west Trinidad reported power outages but it was not known whether the blackout was linked to the earthquake.

More on this as it becomes available.