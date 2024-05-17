Suspect in Point Fortin double murder in October held in Grenada

News

THE suspect in the October 2, 2023, shooting deaths of two men from Point Fortin has been held in Grenada.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, police gave the confirmation on May 16, adding that the 30-year-old suspect, from Warden Road in Point Fortin, is expected to be flown into Trinidad.

On arrival, he is expected to be handed over to the bureau.

No further information was given about the suspect’s arrest.

He is believed to have shot and killed two fellow villagers, Azad “Allan” Ali, 32, and Keith “Pam Pam” Roberts, 44, on the night of October 2, 2023.

Another resident, Anthony Bermudez, 42, was shot and wounded in the same attack.

The shooting took place at around 9.15 pm on October 2 at Warden Road.

Ali’s body was found slumped in the driver’s seat of his Ford Laser car and Roberts’ body was nearby on the roadway.

Point Fortin Municipal Police, including PC Ishmael and WPCs Ramona and Ferguson, also responded and took Bermudez, the lone survivor, to the Point Fortin Hospital.

Roberts was from Spring Trace, while Ali was from E Street Extension, in the same community.

Ali worked as a PH driver, while Roberts worked as a labourer.

At the time of Ali’s death, his common-law wife was pregnant with his sixth child.

The police learned that minutes before the shooting, Ali had stopped to drop off Roberts to buy an item from someone nearby.

He remained in the car with Bermudez in the back seat as they waited for Roberts to return.

Roberts walked back to the car, and as he was about to re-enter the front seat, a gunman walking along the road opened fire, hitting the three men.

South Western Division police, including ASP Mathura, Insp Corrie, W/Ag Insp Taitt, Sgt Rollocks, Cpl Victor, as well as the HBI police, visited the scene and gathered evidence.

The police recovered 27 rounds of 9 mm spent shells.