Smart classrooms for Tobago schools

FILE PHOTO: THA Education Secretary Zorisha Hackett –

In an effort to raise the island’s pass rate in Mathematics, the Tobago House of Assembly and several stakeholders are implementing smart classrooms in secondary schools.

Speaking at the launch of the project on Tuesday at the Anne Mitchell Gift Auditorium of the Scarborough Library, THA Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett said the initiative aims to improve student engagement, comprehension and performance in the subjects by leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative teaching methods.

Hackett described the launch as “momentous”, noting that the project is a collaboration among the division, Solutions Specialist Ltd, FLOW and RBC.

She said the first phase involves installing nine smart boards in classrooms.

“We are enhancing our focus on mathematics education because there is an average of only 45 per cent of Caribbean students who have passed this exam historically. This definitely indicates a concerning trend in mathematics proficiency among our students.”

She said this challenge needs to be addressed head-on. The division, she said, will be targeting fourth-formers in the first instance.

“Through this smart classroom enhancement project, we are equipping our teachers with tools, the necessary training and, of course, the support they need to integrate technology effectively in your classrooms. This initiative, therefore, underscores the critical importance of a data-driven approach in education, allowing us to track student progress and tailor our strategies accordingly.”

She said the division’s partnership ensures comprehensive teacher training and ongoing support and as its secretary, she remains committed to leveraging technology to provide the teachers and students with interactive and personalised learning experiences to foster collaboration and engagement and prepare the students with the essential digital skills for the future.

“This project is not just about improving academics -it is also about transforming the way we teach and the way we learn. As we embark upon this digital transformation journey together, let us remember that our ultimate goal is to empower our students to reach their full potential and to ensure that no child is left behind.”