San Francique family threatens WASA with lawsuit over line leaking since 2015

A FAMILY from Pluck Road, San Francique, has threatened to take the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to court over a water main leaking for almost a decade which is allegedly damaging their two-storey home.

The family’s attorneys Prakash Ramadhar, Saira Lakhan and Raesa Mohammed sent a pre-action protocol letter to WASA CEO Kelvin Romain on May 21.

Mohammed said since around June 2015 the persistent leaks have led to the home becoming dilapidated because of structural damage over time, leading the family to move out in November 2022.

The family has had to rent two apartments.

Mohammed said one of the family members who had a workshop adjoining the family’s home had to scale down operations as a licensed jewellery repairman.

The letter also said an independent expert report from an engineering firm said full repairs were required to the WASA main and the road drained before any work could be done on the house.

However, the letter said the engineers concluded the house should not be occupied.

Mohammed also said since the family moved out, the water leak continued, so the house flooded almost every month, causing further structural damage.

Video recordings and photographs were submitted to the WASA CEO.

The letter also said the main has been repaired several times but continues to leak. It said it also caused a landslide on Pluck Road.