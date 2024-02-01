Rowley meets with US vice president

News

US vice president Kamala Harris and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley after a meeting at the White House on January 31. – Photo courtesy US vice president Kamala Harris Facebook page

The Prime Minister has met with US vice president Kamala Harris in a closed-door session on January 31 at the White House.

A media release from the White House, which Dr Rowley also posted on his Facebook page on January 31, gave a readout of that meeting.

It said they discussed continued progress under the US-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis (PACC 2030) and other key priorities, including regional security issues and the imperative of addressing firearms trafficking.

“They also discussed Venezuela and the vice president stressed the need for Nicolas Maduro and his representatives to meet their commitments under the democratic electoral roadmap and support the aspirations of the Venezuelan people for a democratic future,” the statement said.

PACC is the US government’s flagship partnership with the Caribbean to advance climate adaptation and resilience and clean energy co-operation as we work to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

Also on Wednesday, Rowley met with US national security adviser to the vice president Dr Philip Gordon in Washington, DC.

The meeting was said to have provided an opportunity to delve into regional and national security concerns with both parties reiterating their commitment to continue working closely together.

On Monday, Rowley also held high-level meetings with US military officials at the Pentagon, headquarters of the US Department of Defense in Washington DC. He also met with the Central Intelligence Agency in Virginia.