Over $2.9m worth of ‘creepy’ ganja found in Cocoyea

News

Police seized over $2.9 million worth of high-grade marijuana in an intelligence-led exercise on April 25 in the Southern Division.

Two men, a Venezuelan and a local, have also been arrested.

A police statement on April 26 said police got a tip-off of a planned drug importation operation involving a South American drug trafficking network operating in Trinidad with Venezuelan and Colombian associates.

The officers received further “actionable information,” which suggested that a Venezuelan who lives in Cocoyea, San Fernando, had a massive amount of marijuana.

The police got further information and saw a Nissan Tiida car parked along Inverene Road in Cocoyea.

They also observed two men standing at the back of the car.

The intelligence unit and Southern Division Task Force (SDTF) police searched the car and found 27 kilogrammes of high-grade creepy marijuana, with an estimated street value of $2,963,169.

They arrested the two men.

Investigations are ongoing.