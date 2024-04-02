Road cleared, electricity restored after tree falls in Santa Cruz

News

This photo of a fallen tree and lines in Santa Cruz was circulating on social media. –

AFTER a tree fell in Santa Cruz and took down live electric wires, the roadway has been cleared and electricity has been restored.

On April 1, photos of the road near Undercover Garden Centre Ltd, Saddle Road began circulating.

An official from the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation told Newsday the corporation received a report about the incident around 11.45 am.

The official said the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) as well as fire services responded.

Around 2 pm, the official said, the road was clear and the lines were restored.

The official added that the tree fell because of a bushfire.