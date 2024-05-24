Prime Minister’s brother dies

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. – File photo

FELIX JOSEPH, 79, brother of the Prime Minister, has died.

Dr Rowley announced his death on May 23 during his opening remarks at the Conversations with the Prime Minister at the Scarborough Library, Tobago.

Rowley said he felt it necessary to host an instalment of the series in Tobago, given recent developments on the island, most notably, rising crime.

He said he was also in Tobago to take part in the Prime Minister’s Charity Golf Tournament on May 25.

“I also came to see my very sick brother, who passed away this evening (May 23). So there are a lot of things happening,” he told the audience, which included several Cabinet ministers as well as PNM Tobago Council political leader Ancil Dennis.