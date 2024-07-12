Maloney man on $80,000 bail for larceny trick charges

News

File photo: The Maloney Police Station

A MALONEY GARDENS man who allegedly advertised vehicles for sale in social media advertisements and conned his victims of various sums of money has been granted $80,000 bail to cover seven charges of larceny trick.

Jalon Ollivierra appeared before Masters Shabiki Cazabon and Shabanna Shah on July 12. He was granted his own bail totalling $80,000 and is to report to the Maloney Police Station on Wednesdays.

PCs Christopher Lewis, Lawrence Seecharan, Bradley Mosan, Davidson Charles, Kerry Ifil and WPCs Petal Worme and Keshara Kelly laid the charges earlier this week.

Olliverra was jointly charged with a woman with one of the charges.

The alleged offences occurred between May 12 and June 25.

All seven victims allegedly made arrangments with a man to make a down payment, ranging between $4,500 and $5,000, for work-to-own Nissan Tiidas and Toyota Fielders they saw advertised on Facebook. The police allege the sums were paid at various meet-up locations at mall car parks and elsewhere in Diego Martin, Arima, Valsayn, Piarco but the cars were never delivered to the victims.

Ollivierra will appear in the Port of Spain magistrates court on August 7, and on August 14 in the Tunapuna magistrates court. He will appear in the Arima magistrates court on August 15 on the various charges.

He was represented by Keron Ramkhalwhan and Anwar Hosein.