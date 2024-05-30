Prime Minister: Corpus Christi time for renewal of faith, surrender to God

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. – File photo by Roger Jacob

THE Prime Minister has said the occasion of Corpus Christi is a solemn reminder that everyone is born of God, even though this belief may be challenged by science with the advent of artificial intelligence (AI).

“His presence stands dominant throughout our daily lives, and we all need to seek our personal path to know God, now.”

Saying human progress and the march to modernity have always come with some psycho-social disorders and costs, Dr Rowley said in the face of this challenge, “We, in Trinidad and Tobago, cannot lose the natural, communal spirit of our land – the way we, love, share, show kindness, respect, and live with each other.

“We must display, every day, God’s gift, the spirit of community, in which we find mutual benevolence, to extend to our family, friends, and our fellow Trinbagonians.”

He said some may question the call to citizens to find a meaningful and purposeful life through God.

“They may argue that in the 21st century, many traditional religious beliefs are being undermined by science, citing the encroaching impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on our lives, and that many of us are ‘future challenged,’ in an era in which we should be encouraged instead to be ‘future smart.’”

In extending greetings to the Christian community on behalf of the government and his family, Rowley observed that this is another sacred celebration which connects to the commemoration of the death and the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the symbolisms of his blood and body, and the covenant that followed.

Saying the official name of the celebration is the “Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ,” Rowley said it is revered as a holy day of obligation and also of thanksgiving for communion and choosing to honour the Blessed Sacrament.

“As citizens, we should all share in the community’s way of saying thanks to God for His abiding presence in our lives, and see this as another instance in which we, as a nation, can renew our faith, and devotion and surrender ourselves to the greatness and mysteries of God.

“St Paul, in a prayer for spiritual growth, says he fell humbly to his knees in seeking that God, through His unlimited resources will entrust each one of us with His spirit, and that the message of Christ will make its home in all our hearts, so that the roots of love will go deep and strong there.

“All peoples, he wrote, have the power within them to understand the length, width and depth of God’s love. We all experience that love, although it may be too great for many of us to understand fully, but, in reality, the fullness of human life, and its wealth and power will only be complete, when they come from God.

“As citizens, we must recognise that each one of us has a personal life story, and everyone is on a spiritual journey. Fellow citizens: Have a Holy Corpus Christi 2024.”