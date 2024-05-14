President swears in Joel Sampson as THA Sport Secretary

Tobago

President Christine Kangaloo swears in new THA Secretary of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport during a ceremony at the Office of the President, St Ann’s, on May 14. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

IN a very brief ceremony at President’s House, St Ann’s, President Christine Kangaloo swore in Joel Sampson as Secretary of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport, in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA.) THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine accompanied Sampson.

This was part of Augustine’s recent reshuffle of THA portfolios, which included him promising to step down as secretary for finance, trade and the economy at the end of June.

Sampson is the elected assemblyman for Bon Accord/Crown Point.

The duo took no questions from assembled reporters at President’s House.

However Augustine said he would take questions upon his next return to President’s House on May 16. On that occasion, several more individuals are due to be sworn in to positions at the THA.

The Tobago House of Assembly Act (section 33) says the President must swear in the THA Executive Council which is to consist of a Chief Secretary, Deputy Chief Secretary and up to seven secretaries. The act (section 37B) also says, “The President may, on the advice of the Chief Secretary, appoint a member to the office of assistant secretary.

“The President shall administer to an assistant secretary the oath set out in the Third Schedule.”

New posts of assistant secretary are held by: Megan Morrison (health, wellness, social protection); Niall George (tourism, culture); Orlando Kerr (settlements, public utilities), Certica Williams-Orr (finance, trade), Sony Craig (Office of Chief Secretary, energy transition), and Terrance Baynes (infrastructure, quarries).