MP Rambally hits PNM, UNC on crime

Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally. – File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

CHAGUANAS West MP Dinesh Rambally has slammed both the government and his own opposition colleagues for engaging in petty politics and doing nothing to address the population’s concern about crime.

In a statement on July 15, Rambally said. “There is no reason why a crime-fighting agenda cannot be embarked upon so that it can inform the next parliamentary session (September-December 2024).”

Parliament is on its annual mid-year recess and will resume in September.

Rambally did not limit his criticisms only to lower-level government and opposition MPs. He took direct aim at the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar as well.

Rambally said the adoption of a crime-fighting agenda by the government and opposition requires an effort of will and an appreciation of just how bad things are.

He added that Dr Rowley and Persad-Bissessar do not have the ability to do either of these things.

“I do not believe that our political leaders have any clue beyond the headlines, nor have they a care.”

Rambally was elected Chaguanas West MP on August 10, 2020.

“As a(n) MP, I was elected to speak for my constituents, and my constituents have asked me to plead with my fellow politicians to own up to their responsibilities to the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.”

But he claimed that many parliamentarians “are happy with the perks of political office but are absent when the times for responsibility and accountability roll around.”

Rambally made no distinction here between PNM or UNC parliamentarians.

“Petty politics and empty rhetoric fill the airwaves while innocent lives are taken, as politicians bicker and point fingers.”

Rambally repeated that the public has lost faith in many institutions to do their respective duties.

“Citizens no longer believe in the ability of political parties to work in their best interests. This disillusionment has further exacerbated the challenges we face. This cannot be recovered in the short term. It must be recovered in small steps. The first step is showing that there are consequences for crime.”

He wondered why “a small group including MPs, academics and security experts (can’t) be convened at one location, and within a specific time frame come up with a series of short-term solutions, with government and opposition committing to implementing solutions?”

Rambally called for an avoidance of knee-jerk reactions to crime, such as increasing police patrols, implementing rapid response units and heightened alert by police stations.

“The aim would be to try things we have not yet tried. At this point, we have nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

Rambally made another criticism of Rowley and Persad-Bissessar.

“Our people and our country deserve leaders who are committed to taking decisive action to protect them. I urge all leaders, members of government and opposition to step up and fulfil their duties to the nation. The time for action is now.”

Rambally lamented that “murder enjoyed perhaps its most enviable performance in many years this last weekend.”

He said this was another chapter in the ongoing saga of crime and no punishment.

“This violence is a stark reminder that our nation is in crisis, and it is clear that the root cause is failed leadership – after nine years in power, the PNM has shown it has no idea what to do.”