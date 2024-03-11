Police seize $145k in marijuana after highway chase

News

POLICE seized an estimated $145,000 worth of marijuana after an early-morning car chase in Sangre Grande on March 9.

A police statement on March 11 said Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch Task Force officers (THPBTF) were on a roadblock exercise at Tumpuna Road in Arima when a silver Nissan Wingroad turned onto the road.

When the driver saw them, he reversed and drove off along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, and the Task Force police chased the car.

The Eastern Division Task Force from Sangre Grande CID, Emergency Response Patrol and Valencia Police Post also followed the car and staged several roadblocks along the highway.

Photo of the Nissan Wingroad that was involved in a chase with Highway Patrol Branch Task Force officers, Eastern Division Task Force, Emergency Response Patrol and Valencia Police Post before it crashed into a wall at Katwaroo Trace in Sangre Grande. –

The driver of the Wingroad rammed into the right side of a police vehicle at one of the roadblocks.

When the car reached Katwaroo Trace in Sangre Grande, the driver ran into a wall and crashed. Reports say two occupants got out and ran off.

Police searched for the men without success.

When they searched the car, they found 36 packets of marijuana, which amounted to 24.8 kilos.

PC Ali of THPBTF is investigating