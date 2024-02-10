Police officer shot outside Barataria bar

News

A police officer is being treated at hospital after he was shot near a bar in Barataria on February 10.

Reports say PC Aaron Francois, who was off-duty, was liming near a bar along Sixth Avenue when the incident occurred.

Francois was involved in a confrontation with several men liming near the bar at around 3am, a police report said.

After the confrontation, a man approached Francois and fired several shots in his direction, hitting him.

The suspect escaped in a silver Nissan Tiida.

Francois was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he remains warded.