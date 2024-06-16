PM: Agri Expo returns to Queen’s Park Savannah in August

News

Prime Minister Dr Rowley – Photo by Roger Jacob

THE Prime Minister has said a second Agro Expo Investment Forum will be held at the Queens Park Savannah in August as a follow-up to an expo held there in 2022 to boost agricultural development locally and regionally.

Similar to the event in 2022, the expo is being co-hosted by the government and the Caricom Secretariat.

In response to questions in the House of Representatives on June 14 from Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram about the expo, Dr Rowley said logistical challenges last year to hold the event at either Skinner Park in San Fernando or the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, were the reasons why the expo was not held then.

He added that the subscriptions for the expo have exceeded the government’s expectations.

Rowley encouraged opposition MPs to play their part in encouraging farmers and other people to attend the expo.

“Support something for once in Trinidad and Tobago.”

He hoped the expo could be an annual event.

Rowley hinted that future expos could be held in San Fernando, Princes Town and Tobago.

Ratiram claimed $9 million was spent on the 2022 expo and local farmers have not benefitted from it.

Rowley disagreed.

“If the figure was $9 million, it was $9 million well spent.”

He urged UNC MPs, “Support the farming community. Support the national agricultural effort.”

Rowley said, “In so far as that is happening or that is to happen, it is obvious that any production that is being done within our borders in the agricultural sector would contribute to the food consumption and the reduction in the food import bill.

He told Ratiram, “That’s the whole idea. If you can’t see it, I can’t help you.”

Rowley added that Ratiram may not have been aware of the expo and matters related to it because he was preoccupied with the UNC’s internal elections on June 15.

Ratiram was contesting the education officer post on the Star slate, which was endorsed by UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. The Star slate won the internal election.