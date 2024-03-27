PM off to Ireland on vacation

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his wife Sharon arrive at the Red House for its re-opening ceremony. – File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Prime Minister will be away from office until about April 14 due to a vacation, including a ten-day visit to Ireland, he said on March 27 at a post-Cabinet briefing at his office at Whitehall, Port of Spain.

He said reporters would not see him for about two weeks, so they should question him then.

“We have just finished Cabinet and I am off to Tobago for the Easter weekend and from Tobago I go off to Ireland.”

He said Finance Minister Colm Imbert will be acting prime minister.

“Between now and then, the usual arrangements will be in place. Mr Imbert will be in charge and Cabinet continues to function as a whole as we did a while ago.”

Replying to a reporter, he said the trip was not for health reasons.

“This is a straight vacation.

“I am taking my wife with me and I have not done that for a long time.”

He said his wife, Sharon Rowley, has just retired after a long period of working very hard.

“So I owe her that as a part of the celebration of her retirement. They will be in southwest Ireland for ten days along with a small group of friends from Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and elsewhere.”

Saying Ireland was notorious for rain, he said, “If you want me to have a good time, pray for good weather.”