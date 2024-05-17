PM, Maharashtra governor talk education, ICT

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley met with the Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Ramesh Bais at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on May 16. – Photo courtesy the Office of the Prime Minister’s Facebook page

THE Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, has held discussions with the governor of Maharashtra, Shri Ramesh Bais in Mumbai, India, on matters pertaining to information communications technology (ICT) and education.

A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) on May 17, said the meeting took place on May 16.

Dr Rowley and Bais acknowledged the deep bonds of friendship shared between Trinidad and Tobago and India.

They expressed an interest in exploring areas for further co-operation and bilateral agreement. Among the areas of mutual interest are enhancing collaboration in the ICT and digital sector, education and specialist training.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, Sport and Community Development Minister Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis and Trinidad and Tobago High Commissioner to India Roger Gopaul also attended the meeting.

After the meeting, Bais hosted a dinner in honour of Rowley and his wife Sharon.

Rowley arrived in Mumbai on May 15, on the invitation of the largest private sector corporation in India – Reliance Industries Ltd.

The company, owners of the Indian Premier League cricket team the Mumbai Indians, has expressed an interest in establishing a cricket academy in Trinidad.

Reliance is also a dominant figure in the global energy industry.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert has been appointed to act as prime minister until Rowley returns home.