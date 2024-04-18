PM cautiously notes interested party for Petrotrin refinery

News

FILE PHOTO: Petrotrin Refinery –

THE PRIME MINISTER didn’t want to say much on it, but he did allude that there may be a one party interested in the Petrotrin Refinery, mothballed since 2018, which may be successful in closing a deal with government.

He made the statement while responding to questions at the post-Cabinet meeting held at the Diplomatic Centre in Port of Spain.

“We have had so many bridesmaids without a bride,” Dr Rowley said, responding to reporters.

“We keep getting interest along the way but many times they don’t pan out. We have had some interest in recent times and if we are a little reluctant to speak on that at this stage we will simply say that as soon as there is some ink on some paper we will let the population know.”

The Petrotrin refinery was mothballed in 2018 amid significant losses.

Since then, government has invited several entities to make offers to buy the refinery for operations. One such company was the Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU’s) Patriotic Energies and Technologies. However, in 2018, Government turned down the company’s offer. Finance Minister Colm Imbert in a press conference in 2018, said based on the options provided the government would have to bear the burden of financing the sale.

Patriotic tried again in 2021 and was once again denied.