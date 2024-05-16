Plymouth man shot dead in Tobago’s 9th murder

News

A SHOOTING in Tobago on the night of May 15 has left one man dead and three seriously injured.

The dead man has been identified as Anthony “Seeba” Maynard, 42, of Plymouth.

The other victims are Justin Black, 22; Ordell Melville, 27; and Timothy Johnson, 28.

Maynard’s death is Tobago’s ninth murder for 2024.

Police said around 9.14 pm, he was with a group of friends at Chatham Street when a white wagon pulled up.

Two men armed with guns got out and began shooting at them.

Police said Maynard died on the spot. Black, Melville and Johnson were taken to the Scarborough General Hospital.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau are investigating.

Maynard’s killing came almost a week after the shooting death of another Plymouth resident, Nikesha Sandy.

Police are still investigating that incident.