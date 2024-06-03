Man shot dead in Malabar

Man shot dead in Malabar
Police on a crime scene. – File photo

Police are investigating the death of 20-year-old Nkosi Ambrose, who was shot dead in Malabar on June 2.

Investigators said residents of Daniel Trace, Malabar heard gunshots at about 12.05 am. When they checked, they found Ambrose lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Police and emergency services were called but he died before they could arrive.

His body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre. Police have no motive for the murder up to press time, but investigations are ongoing.

 