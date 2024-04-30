Penal man on bail charged with robbery at bar

News

A 32-year-old man from Penal was granted bail on April 29 when he appeared before a master in San Fernando charged with robbery with violence in connection with an incident at a bar in Debe.

Lawrence George, of Clarke Road, appeared before Master Shabiki Cazabon, who granted him $25,000 surety bail or a cash alternative of $6,500.

As a condition of bail, George has to report to the Penal police station once weekly. The court also ordered him not to have any communication with the victim.

The case was adjourned to May 27.

The charge stemmed from an incident on April 27 at around 4.30 am.

A 38-year-old patron at a bar on SS Erin Road in Debe was approached by a man who allegedly accused him of owing him money.

The suspect allegedly dealt the patron several blows and robbed him of a cellphone, car keys and alarm, and a wallet containing ID cards and a debit card. He then escaped in a car.

The victim reported the incident to Penal police and also visited the San Fernando General Hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

ASP Phillip, Insp Mohammed, and Sgt Nanan of the San Fernando CID investigated, which led to George’s arrest the same day.

WPC Sheppard charged him on April 29.