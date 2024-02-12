Panorama and Chutney Soca vibes

Carnival

Super All Stars:

Massy All Stars pannists celebrate after their performance at the Panorama large band finals, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Saturday, where the band tied with bp Renegades for first place, at Queen’s Park Savannah on February 10.

– Jeff K. Mayers

On February 10, Carnival Saturday, the Panorama large band finals and Chutney Soca Monarch competition held the spotlight to get the early celebrations going.

Massy All Stars and bp Renegades tied for first place at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain and a new Chutney Soca Monarch and Chutney Soca Queen were crowned at Skinner Park, San Fernando. Enjoy the highlights.

Renegades mood: bp Renegades pannists in an intense mood during the band’s record-breaking performance to capture its 13th Panorama victory. The band tied for first place with Massy All Stars at the Queen’s Park Savannah on February 10. – Jeff K. Mayers

I’m no loser: Rick “Rick Ram” Ramoutar, right, sings Luuuzzaarr in his winning performance at the Chutney Soca Monarch finals, Skinner Park, San Fernando on February 10 – Angelo Marcelle

Chutney Soca Queen: Rawytee Ramroop is the new Queen of Chutney Soca winning the title at the Chutney Soca Monarch finals, placing third overall, at Skinner Park, San Fernando on February 10 – Angelo Marcelle

Jubilation time: A Republic Bank Exodus pannist is jubilant during the band’s performance of Long Time, which earned it third place, at the Panorama large band final, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 10. – Jeff K. Mayers

Rakesh Yankaran, winner of the Traditional Chutney Monarch competition on February 10 –