Pan Trinbago: 51 steelbands for Steelpan is More Beautiful 2024

Arranger Kersh Ramsey directs his Katzenjammers players during their performance of Timothy “Baron” Watkin’ song Tell Me Why, at Panorama medium conventional bands finals. – Photo by David Reid

There are 51 bands registered for Pan Trinbago’s Steelpan is More Beautiful competition, including the 2024 Panorama medium band winner, Katzenjammers.

Single pan winner San Juan Chord Masters Steel Orchestra will also participate.

Third-place large band Panorama winner Republic Bank Exodus will also participate.

In a press release on May 21, the organisation said the 51 bands emphasised the festival’s “significance as a platform for musical excellence and cultural expression.”

The festival, which will take place between July and August, makes its return to the country’s events calendar after 11 years.

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore was quoted as saying, “Steelpan is More Beautiful event will once again revive TT’s entertainment industry with enriching, patriotic-focused, family-friendly events for 2024.

“Based on similar events over the past five years, the number of registrants for 2024 has exceeded expectations. I am ecstatic! We are making history.”

It was announced earlier this year that the event was being held under the Prime Minister’s patronage.

The release said each band will bring its unique style and interpretation to the stage.

There will be three categories in the competition – single pan, ensemble and orchestra – and each category is expected to perform two songs: a test piece and tune of choice.

An earlier release said, “The test piece for the ensemble is David Rudder’s Oil and Music. The test for the single pan is his Engine Room, and for the orchestras, it is his Dedication.”

It added that prizes will be awarded from first to sixth place in the ensemble category, form first to eighth in the single pan and from first to eighth in the orchestral category.

“The first-prize winner in the ensemble category will receive $100,000, the single-pan category $200,000 and the orchestral category $500, 000,” it said.

The festival’s theme isCanopeum Amoris (Canopy of Love).

Participating bands:

SINGLE PAN

NORTHERN REGION

Uni Stars

Nostrand Symphony

Spree Simon Harmonics

TT Police Service

Platinum

La Famille United

Scrunters Pan Groove

Stardust

SOUTH CENTRAL REGION

New Age Trendsetters

EASTERN REGION

Trinidad East Side Symphony

San Juan All Stars

Chord Masters

Pan Elites

East Phonics

Trinidad Nostalgic

Marsicans

TOBAGO REGION

Metor Stars

Natural Mystic

Hope Pan Groovers

ENSEMBLE

NORTHERN REGION

St Margaret Super Stars

Phoenix

Trinity All Generation Steel (TAGS)

Power Stars

West Stars

SOUTH CENTRAL REGION

Mayaro Cadenza

Golden Hands

Longdenville Claytones

EASTERN REGION

Augmented Groove

Tamana Pioneers

Hilltoppers Steelpan Academy

Alumknights

Simple Song

Sfozata

Solid Steel

Potential Symphony

TOBAGO REGION

Dixieland

Alpha Pan Pioneers

NGC Steel Xplosion

ORCHESTRA

NORTHERN REGION

Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille

Harvard Harps

Proman Starlift

TT Defence Force

SOUTH CENTRAL REGION

NGC La Brea Nightingales

Pan Elders

NGC Couva Joylanders

T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps

EASTERN REGION

Sangre Grande Cordettes

First Citizens Supernovas

Republic Bank Exodus

Moods

TOBAGO REGION

Katzenjammers