Pan Trinbago: 51 steelbands for Steelpan is More Beautiful 2024

Arranger Kersh Ramsey directs his Katzenjammers players during their performance of Timothy “Baron” Watkin’ song Tell Me Why, at Panorama medium conventional bands finals. – Photo by David Reid
There are 51 bands registered for Pan Trinbago’s Steelpan is More Beautiful competition, including the 2024 Panorama medium band winner, Katzenjammers.
Single pan winner San Juan Chord Masters Steel Orchestra will also participate.
Third-place large band Panorama winner Republic Bank Exodus will also participate.
In a press release on May 21, the organisation said the 51 bands emphasised the festival’s “significance as a platform for musical excellence and cultural expression.”
The festival, which will take place between July and August, makes its return to the country’s events calendar after 11 years.
Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore was quoted as saying, “Steelpan is More Beautiful event will once again revive TT’s entertainment industry with enriching, patriotic-focused, family-friendly events for 2024.
“Based on similar events over the past five years, the number of registrants for 2024 has exceeded expectations. I am ecstatic! We are making history.”
It was announced earlier this year that the event was being held under the Prime Minister’s patronage.
The release said each band will bring its unique style and interpretation to the stage.
There will be three categories in the competition – single pan, ensemble and orchestra – and each category is expected to perform two songs: a test piece and tune of choice.
An earlier release said, “The test piece for the ensemble is David Rudder’s Oil and Music. The test for the single pan is his Engine Room, and for the orchestras, it is his Dedication.”
It added that prizes will be awarded from first to sixth place in the ensemble category, form first to eighth in the single pan and from first to eighth in the orchestral category.
“The first-prize winner in the ensemble category will receive $100,000, the single-pan category $200,000 and the orchestral category $500, 000,” it said.
The festival’s theme isCanopeum Amoris (Canopy of Love).
Participating bands:
SINGLE PAN
NORTHERN REGION
Uni Stars
Nostrand Symphony
Spree Simon Harmonics
TT Police Service
Platinum
La Famille United
Scrunters Pan Groove
Stardust
SOUTH CENTRAL REGION
New Age Trendsetters
EASTERN REGION
Trinidad East Side Symphony
San Juan All Stars
Chord Masters
Pan Elites
East Phonics
Trinidad Nostalgic
Marsicans
TOBAGO REGION
Metor Stars
Natural Mystic
Hope Pan Groovers
ENSEMBLE
NORTHERN REGION
St Margaret Super Stars
Phoenix
Trinity All Generation Steel (TAGS)
Power Stars
West Stars
SOUTH CENTRAL REGION
Mayaro Cadenza
Golden Hands
Longdenville Claytones
EASTERN REGION
Augmented Groove
Tamana Pioneers
Hilltoppers Steelpan Academy
Alumknights
Simple Song
Sfozata
Solid Steel
Potential Symphony
TOBAGO REGION
Dixieland
Alpha Pan Pioneers
NGC Steel Xplosion
ORCHESTRA
NORTHERN REGION
Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille
Harvard Harps
Proman Starlift
TT Defence Force
SOUTH CENTRAL REGION
NGC La Brea Nightingales
Pan Elders
NGC Couva Joylanders
T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps
EASTERN REGION
Sangre Grande Cordettes
First Citizens Supernovas
Republic Bank Exodus
Moods
TOBAGO REGION
Katzenjammers