Paint and powder for J’Ouvert

Carnival

Revellers from the Yellow Devils J’Ouvert band parade through the streets of Woodbrook. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Revellers painted the streets of Port of Spain, San Fernando and Tobago with paint, powder and mud as bands passed. The streets were filled with revellers for the J’Ouvert celebrations which started early on February 12. This marked the kick off of the world renowned two day street festival that is Carnival.

Revellers of Glam Jam Jouvert strike a pose during as they cross the judging point on February 12 in San Fernando – Photo by Rishard Khan

Two revellers of Rize J’Ouvert take a wine as they cross the judging point in San Fernando on February 12. – Photo by Rishard Khan

Soca artist Superblue, centre, enjoys himself in Bago Limers’ Drink If Yuh Drinking J’Ouvert celebrations at Crown Point, Tobago. – Photo by Corey Connelly

Police make their way through the crowd of revellers during J’Ouvert celebrations in Crown Point on February 12. – Photo by Jaydn Sebro

From left, Wendell Manwarren, Roger Roberts and Stanton Kewley of 3canal perform their hits as their final J’Ouvert band passes through the streets of Port of Spain. – Photo by Mark Lyndersay

3canal’s final J’Ouvert sailor mas themed band crossed the stage at the Queen’s Park Savannah on February 12. – Photo by Mark Lyndersay