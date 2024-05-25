Nicki Minaj detained by cops at Amsterdam airport

News

In this file photo, Trini-born US rapper Nicki Minaj looks on in awe as she experiences her first Trinidad Carnival at the Socadrome. – Photo by Roger Jacob

AMSTERDAM: Trinidad-born rapper Nicki Minaj said she was held at Amsterdam Schiphol airport on May 25 on allegation of possession of soft drugs.

A report from Reuters said Minaj, 41, was detained hours before she was due to perform at a concert in Manchester, England.

The singer posted a video on social media platform X in which she seemed to be told by a Schiphol employee that police wanted to “search all her luggage.”

“Now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls,” she said in a following post.