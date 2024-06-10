Missing Princes Town woman’s family holding on to hope

News

MISSING: Isis James

ALTHOUGH she went missing almost seven weeks ago, relatives of Isis James are holding on to hope for the aspiring phlebotomist’s safe return.

Her mother Carrol, 69, told Newsday the entire family is trying their best to stay optimistic. “I am trying to cope. I am praying and hoping, trying to keep a positive mindset, not thinking anything negative and always hoping that someday I will get up and hear some good news that someone will call and say, well, they see her somewhere.

“That is what I’m holding on to. I’m praying and I’m just holding on to faith and keeping a positive mindset.”

James’s older sister, Nneka James-Almonte Liranzo, said she was doing the same. But she said James’ six-year-old son keeps asking for her. “He’s not doing so well. He’s still innocent.

“In the beginning, he just thought that Mummy went to visit a friend and she would be back home. He actually gave me the names of one or two of her girlfriends and said, ‘Check there for Mummy and you might see her.’

“But as time goes by, he is becoming more aware that Mummy is missing and this is something serious so he’s asking more questions.”

James, 24, of Buen Intento Road, Princes Town, was last seen around 5 pm on April 22, when she left home to visit a friend in Arima. Her mother said her voice was last heard when she spoke to two friends on the morning of April 23 by phone.

By that evening, she said, James was not answering her phone, and by April 24 her phone was going directly to voicemail.

That was when the family realised something was wrong and began searching for her, making a missing person report to the police on April 27. Since then James-Almonte Liranzo has been trying to get information on her sister’s whereabouts, especially through social media, where she has created a Facebook page called “Help Find Isis James.” She has also created a FundMeTnTpage to help raise money.

The account was to encourage people to donate “so we can probably offer a reward to the public to encourage them to look out, to find her, to give information, to offer to the Hunters Search and Rescue Team. But they said that they do what they do out of charity, so they not really looking for anything. But at the same time, they have to use their own resources, so we are hoping that we can be able to assist in that way.”

Nneka James-Almonte Liranzo (left) along with other sisters of missing Isis James at a candlelight vigil held in Princes Town for her safe return.

The page is titled “Save a Life: Help Find Missing Loved One: Isis James.” On Sunday the family hosted a candlelight vigil in Princes Town, where friends, family and others came together to pray for James’s safe return.

The family is pleading for anyone with information on where she is to come forward.

A police description said James is of African descent, five foot eight inches tall, slim built, brown in complexion, with a short black hairstyle and big ears.

She was last seen wearing black short pants and a black top. Anyone with information on where she is can contact the Princes Town Police Station at 655-2231. Information can also be forwarded via 800-TIPS or the police at 555, 999, 911, or any police station.