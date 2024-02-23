Ministry: No new tax for artistes performing abroad

News

Naparima MP Rodney Charles. –

The Ministry of Tourism and Culture, and the Arts said it was not taxing any artistes who performed abroad, nor were there any measures under consideration by the ministry or the government to do so.

A discussion about taxation was raised by opposition MP Rodney Charles at a virtual meeting of the Joint Select Committee on Foreign Affairs on Wednesday. Charles suggested that revenue could be collected through the taxation of artists who performed abroad.

In a statement sent on Thursday, the ministry said, if implemented the measure could have restrictive implications and negatively impact the industry. It said all cultural practitioners, including artists working both locally and abroad, were subject to the tax provisions of the country, as are all other citizens.

The statement said, owing to statements circulating in the media about the taxation of artists that performed abroad, the ministry found it necessary to address the matter.

The ministry said it continued to encourage the export of TT’s cultural products and remained committed to developing the industry through working with all of its stakeholders for the benefit of all citizens.