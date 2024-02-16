Police commend responsible driving during Carnival

News

TTPS Road Safety co-ordinator Brent Batson has commended responsible drivers who exercised the option to use the ride and share and taxi services during Carnival period, to ensure their safe arrival to their destinations and, reduce alcohol-impaired driving risks.

Batson told Newsday that those decisions would have resulted in fewer road accidents and fatalities.

While several road-traffic accidents would have occurred across the country, Batson said between Carnival Monday and Tuesday, there were two that resulted in fatalities.

“The TTPS reported two road-traffic deaths along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway which brought the road death figure for 2024 to ten, compared to 11 for the same period last year.”

One of the victims was WPC Athalia Campbell, 41, who worked at the Police Academy.

Around 5 pm on Carnival Tuesday, Campbell, 41 was driving her vehicle – a white Mitsubishi wagon – Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway on her way home from work.

As she approached the turn-off near Charles Street, Gasparillo, she lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility police. The impact caused the vehicle to split. Campbell was killed almost instantly.

Her colleagues who arrived on the scene, including DCP Curt Simon, Supt Soodeen and ASP Bertie were said to be devastated. The police has committed to providing counselling and other forms of resources to help the family cope with the loss.

A few miles away near the Ato Boldon Stadium, around 5 am on Carnival Monday, Quilon Atiba Rostant, 29, died in a two-vehicle collision. He also died at the scene.

“The TTPS is aiming to reduce road-traffic deaths in 2024 via both enforcement and education efforts,” Batson said.

He stressed the effort should not be limited to the TTPS and appealed, “to all road users to exercise courtesy, caution and, common sense when using the nation’s roads.”

Batson said the Highway Patrol arrested and charged five drivers for driving-under-the-influence offences during Carnival.

He said 49 tickets were also issued to motorists for different infractions across the country.