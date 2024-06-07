Ministry confirms pig disease detected

News

– File photo

The Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries has confirmed the detection of Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) at a pig farm in south Trinidad.

Also known as blue ear disease, the disease affects domestic pigs by causing reproductive failure, pneumonia and increased susceptibility to other bacterial infections.

Transmission occurs through infected animals, with piglets capable of shedding the virus even if not symptomatic.

Despite the nature of PRRS, the ministry said the disease poses no threat to human health or food safety.

“PRRS is not a zoonotic disease and poses no threat to food safety or human health.

“Local pork remains safe for consumption,” it said in a statement on Friday.

In response to the outbreak, the ministry is investigating.

“A thorough investigation is being conducted by MALF, including sample collection and testing by veterinarians,” it said.

This includes ongoing clinical investigations and sample collection by the ministry’s Animal Health and Production Division.

The affected farm has been quarantined to prevent further spread and surveillance in the surrounding areas is ongoing to pinpoint the source of the infection.

Additionally, the ministry has issued a precautionary advisory to pig farmers across TT.

“Pig farmers are advised not to feed pork products to their pigs to prevent the spread of the disease,” the advisory said.

The ministry is working closely with the School of Veterinary Medicine and regional swine medicine experts to manage the situation effectively.

It said updates will be provided as new information becomes available.