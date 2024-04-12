Man dies from self-inflicted wounds in front of WPC

News

Manzanilla beach. – File photo by Roger Jacob

A close male relative of a policewoman died from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds while they were at a beach in Manzanilla on April 12.

Initial reports said the two, from Fishing Pond in Sangre Grande, went to Manzanilla beach, and he allegedly took her licensed gun and shot himself at around 3 pm.

He died on the spot. The woman, who is a member of the Emergency Response Patrol, was unhurt.

Contacted for comment, the head of the Eastern Division, Snr Supt Ryan Khan, said details were still sketchy but added the woman, a constable, was deeply traumatised.

He said police investigators were still on the scene and gathering evidence.

Anyone who needs help or thinks about harming themselves can call Lifeline (24-hour hotline) at 800-5588, 866- 5433 or 220-3636

In case of an emergency (attempted suicide), people can call 990, 811 or 999.