Police: No motive in killing of Mt Grace man

Tobago

POLICE are trying to determine a motive for the killing of a man in Scarborough, Tobago, on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Vernon Thomas, 66, of Mt Grace. He is Tobago’s fourth murder victim for 2024.

A senior police officer told Newsday that around 9 pm, a loud explosion was heard by people liming in the Dutch Fort area.

Upon investigating, they saw a man running away from the scene while another lay motionless on the roadway.

Police said the man, a retiree, had gunshot wounds about his body.

District Medical Officer Peters visited the scene and pronounced Thomas dead and ordered the body removed to the mortuary of the Scarborough General Hospital.

The officer said they have not held any suspect in connection with the killing.

“We know that there was a gunman being sought. But we cannot yet establish a motive.”