Man charged in Anisha’s kidnapping

News

Anisha Hosein. –

A St Joseph man has been charged in the kidnapping of doubles vendor Anisha Hosein who was snatched on May 18 but freed on May 22.

In a media release, police said mechanic Kevin “Pa” Augustus, 23, was charged with kidnapping for ransom, by officers of the Anti Kidnapping Unit on May 29.

Augustus was charged after police received advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, on May 28.

Hosein, the 27-year-old mother of one, was abducted from her workplace in El Dorado.

She was grabbed by armed men and forced into a silver Nissan B15 while preparing to open a branch of the popular Sauce Doubles.

Her husband Richie Singh was shot in the face by one of the men when he tried to intervene.

The car was found abandoned in Maracas, St Joseph later that day.

Hours after she was freed on May 22, based on intelligence they received during their investigation, police went to a forested area at the end of St Michael’s Road off St John’s Road, St Augustine.

When officers attempted to apprehend suspects, the men pointed firearms at police and gunshots rang out. In the end, four men were killed. No police officer was injured. A rifle and a pistol were recovered from the scene.

Augustus is expected to appear before a Master of the Tunapuna Court on June 3.

Police said another male suspect was arrested in connection with the incident during the course of the investigation but did not say if any charges will be laid against him.