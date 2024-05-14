Keiba Jacob Mottley is NCC’s new CEO

News

Newly appointed National Carnival Commission CEO Keiba Jacob Mottley.

KEIBA Jacob Mottley is the National Carnival Commission’s (NCC) new CEO.

This comes after the position had been vacant for some time, with the last recorded CEO being Colin Lucas, who held the post from 2018 to 2022.

A press release about Mottley’s appointment said her appointment was effective May 13 and she brings extensive experience to the post.

It added that she has leadership experience as a former acting clerk of the Senate and deputy clerk of the House of Representatives for more than a decade.

“She functioned as the deputy administrative head of the Office of the Parliament, with responsibility for the general management of the operations and activities of the Senate, and had direct responsibility for the departmental committees unit, financial scrutiny unit, parliamentary museum and gallery management unit, library and archiving unit, and Hansard Division,” it said.

Mottley brings years of experience in finance, business administration, project management, visual art and museum exhibition curation, it added.

She is an artist who creates under the pseudonym Liana the Artist and is the current president of the Art Society of Trinidad and Tobago.

She holds an MBA in International Business Administration from the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business, University of the West Indies, St Augustine, and has a BSc in Public Sector Management from the University of the West Indies, St Augustine, the release said.