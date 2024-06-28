Cops probe Princes Town nurse’s murder

News

Sadna Gangoo was shot dead on June 26. –

Police are probing the possible link of leaked videos to the murder of beauty contestant and nurse Sadna Gangoo outside her workplace in Princes Town.

The videos have been circulating on social media for the past two weeks, but became viral after Gangoo’s shooting death at Circular Road, next to the Princes Town District Health Facility, on June 26.

Investigators were tight-lipped but said they must verify the videos’ authenticity and gather more evidence before confirming the “possible link.”

The 44-year-old mother of one and grandmother of two, from Fairfield Housing Development in Princes Town, had finished work and was walking to her BMW car when a silver Nissan Tiida car pulled up, and a gunman got out and shot her.

She died on the spot.

The killer returned to the car, which drove off. The getaway car was later found abandoned at Farm Road in Princes Town. Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region Three police are continuing investigations.

Gangoo was the delegate for Princes Town in the Mrs India Worldwide TT pageant. She was among several contestants hoping to take the crown from attorney Anissa Ali, the 2023 Mrs India Worldwide TT winner.

This year’s show is set for July 14 at the Trinidad Hilton in Port of Spain.

A statement from the organisers, Pageant Worldwide TT, on June 27, said: “We at the Miss India Worldwide TT are shocked and pained by the tragic death of Sadna Gangoo. As a delegate in the Mrs category, she was always polite and hardworking and showed good progress during her short journey with us.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to Sadna’s family with a prayer that this wave of violence in our society, especially against our women, would soon come to an end.”

Also on June 27, the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) held a moment of silence for Gangoo at its board meeting at the San Fernando City Corporation’s auditorium.

SWRHA chairman Valerie Alleyne-Rawlins also extended her condolences to Gangoo’s family during her presentation.

“I also wish to extend, on behalf of the board, condolence to the family of Sadna Gangoo, who was involved in a fatal incident yesterday on returning home.” (With reporting by Rishard Khan)