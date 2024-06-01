Huawei TT joins Adopt a School programme

News

From left Adopt-a-School coordinator Ian Haywood, permanent secretary Ministry of Education Jacquelin Charles, Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and CEO of Huawei TT ltd Bruce Yu – Sunshine Arthur

Huawei TT Ltd has signed on to the Ministry of Education’s Adopt-a-School programme by pledging two years of support to local schools. This programme aims to facilitate the equitable distribution of corporate sponsorship for school-based initiatives among all schools.

Permanent secretary of the Ministry of Education Jacqueline Charles and CEO of Huawei TT Bruce Yu signed the memorandum of understanding at the Education Towers, Port of Spain, on May 27.

Speaking at the event, Yu said through this opportunity Hauwei will be committed to empowering teachers and students with advanced education tools to facilitate a fair chance of education for all in the digital age.

He said, “This collaboration marks the beginning of a transformative journey that is focused on innovation, dedication and a shared commitment for the advancement of education in the future. We think in today’s rapidly moving world the importance of technology, especially cutting-edge technology, cannot be overstated. It has the power to break down the barriers, bridge gaps and unlock opportunities for learning and education.

“Through this partnership, through the trust of the Ministry of Education, Huawei will bring to the table technologies that could boost the next generation’s digital transformation.”

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said the Adopt-a-School programme was a way of formalising education philanthropy in a system that will withstand leadership changes and direct more resources to schools.

She said, “Why is that important? Because when speak about our schools and equity in education opportunity, we speak about the fact that some schools get a lot of support and some schools do not. And we see the outcome of that. There are other factors that impact school performance, but we see the outcome. The schools that perform the best get the most support.

“If we are educating and ensuring that everyone gets the equity that they deserve, that means the support has to be spread across the education sector. So our schools that don’t traditionally get support, those are the ones we want to highlight, because we need to arrest that situation in those schools in terms of their performance and their perception that they are also important.”

She thanked Huawei for coming on board the programme and urged others to do the same, saying, “Education takes a village and it is very good business.”