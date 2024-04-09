HSM reopens after fire, repair work ongoing

News

HSM Auto in Chase Village, Chaguanas, after the compound was

firebombed on Thursday.

Even as workmen were trying to repair the partially burnt building that houses HSM Motors Ltd at Chase Village in Chaguanas, operations resumed on Monday.

HSM CEO Mikhail Hosein told Newsday, “I cannot say how long the work will take to finish. The full staff is out today.”

However, the showroom and service centre remain closed to the public.

When Newsday visited the compound, a security guard said Hosein was not there.

Newsday then spoke briefly with Hosein by phone.

Hosein said the estimated cost of the damage was still to be determined. Hosein said there were no leads.

He had previously estimated the cost to be in the millions.

Three men firebombed the building at the Southern Main Road at around 3 am on April 4.

They tossed 11 Molotov cocktails at different places and destroyed 15 vehicles of various models.

On April 6, in a Facebook post, HSM Motors announced the phased resumption of services.

The company offered its heartfelt gratitude to all who have reached out during this challenging time.

“Your support and understanding have been a source of strength for us, and we are deeply appreciative,” part of the post said.

“We understand that many of you may be interested in viewing vehicles or corresponding with our sales representatives.”

The company said all efforts were being made to deliver services efficiently and effectively during the transition period.

The company also promised to provide updates and thanked people for their patience and support.

For further inquiries or assistance, HSM Motors encourages people to call the company at 671 7383 or 223 4396.

Up to Monday, investigators were yet to make a breakthrough.

Chaguanas police are investigating.