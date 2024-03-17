PNM to host Spiritual Baptist Day celebration

News

File photo: Foster Cummings

THE ruling People’s National Movement intends to host a Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day celebration on March 23 at Balisier House in collaboration with the National Congress of Spiritual Baptists.

Speaking at a media conference after the party’s general council meeting, general secretary Foster Cummings said the event will begin at 3 pm and there will be several performances and a feature address by the party’s political leader, Dr Rowley.

The PNM’s annual family day was also scheduled for May 26 at Skinner Park, San Fernando. He said the process of internal party elections for party group and constituency group executives will begin on May 1 and June 1 respectively. There will also be elections for the party’s Tobago Council, legislative group, National Women’s League, and National Youth League.

PNM chairman Stuart Young says the general council meeting at the Balisier House on Saturday was a joyous occasion. He said it was the first general council meeting at the newly-renovated Balisier House and, the first one at the party’s headquarters in almost three years.

“It was a feeling of absolute joy and euphoria. Kudos to the general secretary and the team that pulled this off. But the party’s membership is reinvigorated, re-energised and really, really happy, as we all said, to be in our permanent home, which now is a much stronger physical structure that suits the party as we move forward.”

“And that will prepare us to go into our annual convention sometime later this year, which will be announced at a later date.” Young added, “What you’re seeing that has over 60 years of existence. This is why we are the premier party. We are not the ones out there rabble-rousing. You’re seeing our constitutional wheels move and move forward.”