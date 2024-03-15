Halt on property tax

There were also two years of consultation before the bill was brought back to Parliament and eventually lapsed.

In 2020, the government mod- ified the legislation to make it a simple majority bill, which was passed in December 2021.

Regarding the property tax, the PNM government started gather- ing information on properties to develop valuation rules in 2017.

The Property Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018, was introduced to Parliament on February 2, 2018, passed in the House of Representatives on March 2, 2018, passed in the Senate on May 11, 2018, and assented to June 8, 2018. Then there was the Valuation of Land (Amendment) Bill, which was introduced and passed in the House of Representatives on May 24, 2023. The bill sought to amend the Valuation of Land Act, Chap 58:03, providing for the valuation of land for taxation, rating and other purposes.

The bill was introduced in the Senate on May 31, 2023, passed in the Senate on June 2, 2023, and assented to on June 7, 2023.

Imbert noted there were several court matters and injunctions that delayed both the TTRA and Property Tax Acts.