Guapo man on sex, kidnapping charges against minor

News

– File photo

A 63-year-old man has been granted $400,000 surety bail on charges of four offences against a minor, including two counts of sexual penetration and kidnapping.

Isaac John, of Guapo, appeared before Master Margaret Sookraj-Goswami in the High Court on May 1, also charged with sexually touching the same female minor.

He was also given a cash alternative of $40,000 to cover the charges.

As a condition of bail, John must not contact the virtual complainant or any other witnesses. He must also report to the Guapo police station twice a week.

John has to return to court on January 9, 2025, for a sufficiency hearing.

It is alleged that the victim got into a car driven by a man in the Point Fortin district on April 29.

Instead of taking her home, as requested, he took her to a bushy area at Field Road, where he committed the offences.

A report was made to the police, who arrested John on that same date.

W/Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne and Sgt Ramnarine of the Special Victims Department (SVD) led the investigations.

On April 30, WPC Valentine of the SVD charged John with the offences.