105 get housing subsidies in Tobago

Minister of Housing and Urban Development Camille Robinson-Regis, right, receives a hug from Ann Marie Samuel after receiving her keys to a new LSA home. – File photo by Angelo Marcelle

HOUSING and Urban Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said over 100 housing subsidies have been distributed in Tobago this year, at a cost of $3.19 million.

Robinson-Regis was speaking at a subsidy distribution ceremony at the Shaw Park Complex, Scarborough, on July 9, a news release from her ministry said on July 16.

She said the initiative had far-reaching benefits for the people of Tobago.

“One hundred and five disbursements have been issued in Tobago, including 68 home-improvement subsidies and 37 home-construction subsidies. With $3.19 million – $1.85 million for home-construction subsidies and $1.36 million for home-improvement subsidies – we are not merely distributing funds; we are sowing the seeds of empowerment.”

Robinson-Regis said remarkable progress had been made since the government started the programme in 2021.

“We have disbursed 232 subsidies in Tobago, valued at $7.85 million. This includes 107 home-construction subsidies worth $5.35 million and 125 home-improvement subsidies worth $2.5 million.

“The socio-economic benefits of these programmes are truly profound. Imagine the impact of $20.39 million, projected for the 2024/2025 fiscal year, going towards improving the lives of 703 families in TT.”

Minister in the ministry Adrian Leonce said the process was transparent and fair and this ensured that every beneficiary truly deserved the support they received from taxpayers. He also commended the resourcefulness and resilience of Tobago’s beneficiaries who have successfully constructed homes within budget, demonstrating remarkable ingenuity.

Gender and Child Affairs Minister and Tobago East MP Ayanna Webster-Roy shared the story of how she built her first home in Goodwood, without any subsidy, but with faith and savings, little by little.

“You all are very fortunate. You all are getting a start which this country girl didn’t get.

“As Tobagonians we take pride in owning a little piece of the land, and when we have the opportunity to build on that little piece of the land, it becomes a legacy for generations.”

Sport and Community Development Minister and Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis told beneficiaries the subsidies are “about making a comfortable home for yourselves, and providing opportunities for your children.”

After the ceremony, the ministers led a team of ministry officials on visits to ongoing construction sites of some of the programme’s beneficiaries at Courland, Black Rock, Bon Accord, Concordia and Mason Hall.