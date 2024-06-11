Five-day forecast of more rain for Trinidad and Tobago

News

These women braved the rain on June 10 with their hoodies as their only protection as the crossed Independence Square in Port of Spain. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Trinidad and Tobago can expect more showers from June 11 to June 14.

A five-day weather forecast for June 11-15 issued by the Met Service via its Facebook page said low-level convergence, equatorial moisture advection (the usually horizontal movement of a mass of fluid such as air or an ocean current) and build-up, and a low level perturbation (changes in the atmosphere) from Thursday evening-Friday morning were expected to influence the weather across the country from Wednesday and for the remainder of the week.

The rainy season was officially declared on May 25.

Rain this past weekend resulted in flash flooding in parts of north Trinidad.

The release said the current analysis of a modulated Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) due to the recent passage of a tropical wave, and then another tropical wave expected to pass until Tuesday evening, showed there might be partly cloudy to cloudy periods with some light or moderate showers over varying areas from early Tuesday morning.

There was also a medium chance of isolated heavy showers or a thunderstorm in a few areas, it added.

The release said, “By Wednesday a weak ridge begins to form, and while this will influence generally fair weather across the Windward Islands, it is also expected to cause an increase in low level convergence just to the east-southeast and southeast of Trinidad.”

It added that the nearest tropical wave was expected to reach TT and the Windward Islands (Dominica, Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, Martinique, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines) by tomorrow.

From Thursday, there were likely to be some partly cloudy to cloudy periods with a few light to moderate showers and a medium chance of the development of an isolated heavy shower or thunderstorm in some areas due to a weak system.

Another tropical wave – a week away from the Lesser Antilles – was also being monitored by the service.

It added that a mild concentration of Sahara dust was expected but could increase to moderate between Tuesday and Thursday.