3 men killed in Santa Cruz, Sangre Grande and Pt Fortin

THREE men were killed between night of July 5 and the morning of July 6 in separate incidents at Santa Cruz, Sangre Grande and Point Fortin.

In the first incident, Brent “Tommy” Carrington was ambushed and killed around 8.15 pm on July 5 along Saddle Road, Santa Cruz. Police said responding to a report of a shooting found Carrington seated in his gold Nissan Almera, with gunshot wounds.

Officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force took him to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he succumbed to his injuries around 8:30 pm.

Crime scene investigators recovered seven nine-millimetre shells at the scene. WPC white is continuing investigations.

In another incident, Keron Modeste-Jack, 39, died after an incident in Sangre Grande. Police said Jack’s wife reported Modeste-Jack attacked a man with a broken bottle after the man tried to wine on her. Modeste-Jack told police she later found her husband bleeding from his back and head. She took him to the Sangre Grande General Hospital where he died around 10.47 pm.

In the third incident, Guapo labourer Deshawn Cornwall, 25, was shot in Point Fortin the morning of July 6 and died at the hospital.

“Mad thing happening in Point Fortin,” is how one man described the incident.

At Victor Chin Kit Park, a regular visitor told Newsday he was grateful he was not at his usual liming spot close to where Cornwall was killed. He pointed to broken glass and blood where Cornwall died at Main Field Road.

Police were told Cornwall left his Cochrane Village home around 2 am, telling his mother he was going to lime with his brother and some other people in Point Fortin. A witness told officers he heard several loud explosions around 3.45 am and found Cornwall lying face-up on the road, near a silver Nissan Wingroad wagon, with gunshot wounds.

The witness took Cornwall to the Point Fortin Hospital. Doctors declared Cornwall dead around 4.10 am.

Crime scene investigators recovered 17 spent nine-millimetre shells at the scene of the crime.