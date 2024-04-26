Farley: $10k bounty for shark that savaged tourist

News

The Tobago House of Assembly is offering a $10,000 reward for the capture of the shark involved in the shark attack at Courland Bay on April 26. – Photo courtesy THA

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is offering a $10,000 reward to any registered fishermen who can capture the shark that attacked a British tourist on April 26.

The victim, a 64-year-old man identified as Peter Smith of Berkhamsted, England, was attacked ten metres off Courland Bay.

The THA announced in a statement that seven beaches at Plymouth, Courland Bay, Black Rock, Mt Irvine, Buccoo, Pigeon Point, Store Bay, and all coastal areas in between will be closed until it is safe to go back into the water.

“The closure of these beaches is in keeping with efforts to ensure the safety of all visitors and the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is actively using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) scans along the coastlines of these areas.”