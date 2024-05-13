Erla gets 1-year extension as police commissioner

News

STILL IN CHARGE: Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher. FILE PHOTO – File photo

COMMISSIONER of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher’s tenure as head of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has been extended by one year effective May 15.

This was confirmed in a brief press release by the Office of the Prime Minister issued by the Ministry of Communications at 6.15 pm on May 13.

The release said that Cabinet on May 7 advised President Christine Kangaloo that under Section 75(a) of the Police Service Act, to extend the tenure of Harewood-Christopher as commissioner for one year from May 15.