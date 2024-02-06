Drake Breaks Silence Leaked Video, Fans Blames Rihanna

Drake has broken his silence about a new video of him making the rounds online. The OVO rapper is currently a trending topic on X, and while some folks are busy trying to figure out who leaked his intimate video online, others are thanking the anonymous person for doing it.

Some Drake fans are also blaming Rihanna fans and her people for being the culprit since the video dropped days after Drizzy threw shade at his ex-girlfriend on his tour while he attempted to perform their hit collaboration, “Work.” The Toronto rapper told the audience that they should sing the song because he doesn’t sing it anymore without giving a reason why he refused to perform it despite the song being on his tour setlist.

Drake has since reacted to the clip in a message shared on his Instagram Story. “I wasn’t hiding my meat from the world. I was hiding the world from it,” he wrote. The message has since been deleted.

via Drake IG

Champagnepapi also allegedly responded to a message Adin Ross sent him while on his LiveStream. “I’m still live bro, we were just looking at your sh*t,” Ross said in his voice note to Drizzy. “It’s like crazy bro. Like, goddamn. You’re blessed with your voice, you’re blessed with performing, you’re blessed to be you, you’re blessed to be number one, but you’re also blessed to have a f***ing missile.”

Adin Ross didn’t share evidence of what Drake texted back saying but revealed that the rapper sent back eight laughing emojis and said he might use his voice memo as the intro to his next album.

In the meantime, Drake fans are pointing fingers in Rihanna’s direction, saying this all stemmed from his pettiness towards her last weekend. “Drake why did you go and say that about Rihanna on tour man this is why that video was leaked you know she is petty too bro. nah this can’t be no coincidence this is the Navy’s doing,” one fan said.

Some fans are also accusing Drake of intentionally leaking his own video for PR for his tour because tickets are selling slower than usual. “Them tour tickets not selling so the boy leaked a video of his package and now every female on the planet want to go them tours, genius move,” one fan said.

Drake’s next tour date for his “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?” is set for the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. The rapper will be taking the stage with his touring companion J. Cole.