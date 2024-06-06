Digicel launches new subsea fibre cable system

News

Digicel Group CEO Marcelo Cataldo. –

KINGSTON: Digicel Group on June 4 announced the activation of its subsea fibre cable, Deep Blue One, describing it as a “significant investment” in international submarine capacity that will supercharge connectivity across the Caribbean and South America.

It said the new system will particularly benefit French Guiana, Suriname, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago and that this advanced fibre cable network will provide seamless connectivity to the countries it serves, facilitating uninterrupted communication and real-time data transmission.

Digicel said Deep Blue One also presents an invaluable opportunity to connect offshore oil and gas rigs, supporting the growing energy sector in the region and fostering collaboration among key stakeholders in the oil and gas industry.

“Subsea fibre has long been the backbone of global connectivity, and Deep Blue One is set to serve as a catalyst for the next wave of economic development in the region,” said Marcelo Cataldo, Digicel Group’s CEO.

“At Digicel, our focus has always been on keeping our customers connected to the people and things that matter most; driving economic development in the countries we serve is a key part of that. This is an exciting milestone for us, and we are committed to unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation across the region,” he added.

The company said Deep Blue One’s redundant pathways and cutting-edge technology ensured reliability, optimal operational efficiency and minimal downtime even in challenging environments.

“Leveraging the latest technology, this subsea cable network is also designed to accommodate future growth and evolving technological requirements, offering scalability and flexibility to meet industry demands.

“Additionally, as part of Digicel’s commitment to minimising its environmental impact, the build-out of Deep Blue One prioritised sustainable practices, while supporting the transition towards a greener future.”

Digicel said, in addition to connectivity, Deep Blue One will bring a full economic ecosystem for the benefit of all.

The link between increased connectivity and improved economic outcomes has long been proven, with the company referring to International Telecommunications Union (ITU) reporting that a ten per cent increase in fixed broadband penetration can result in up to 2.3 per cent increase in gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, while a ten per cent increase in mobile broadband penetration can result in up to 2.8 per cent increase in GDP per capita.

CMC