Debe man falls, dies while picking mangoes

News

– File photo

A 62-year-old man is believed to have fallen to his death on the morning of June 7 while picking mangoes in Debe.

He has been identified as Bickery Seegobin of Seuradge Trace.

Reports are he went to pick mangoes nearby at around 10.30 am and fell. Details of the incident were still sketchy up to the afternoon.

His body was later found under the tree and the Southern Division police were called.

An autopsy is expected to be done to confirm the cause of death. Investigations are ongoing.

The family declined to speak with reporters at their home.