Couva woman on attempted murder charge gets bail

A WOMAN who allegedly stabbed a close female relative with a screwdriver during an argument has appeared before a master in the High Court charged with attempted murder.

On April 29, Teshauna Perry appeared virtually before Master Shabiki Cazabon and was not called upon to plead as the charge was laid indictably.

PC Moralie laid the charge, and legal officer Insp Sookdeo prosecuted.

Cazabon granted Perry $250,000 surety bail. As a condition of the bail bond, she must report to Couva police station on Wednesdays between 6 am and 8 pm.

She must also not have any communication whatsoever with the virtual complainant.

The court also ordered Perry to stay at Indian Trail in Couva pending the outcome of the case.

The case was adjourned to June 18.

The police contend that around 11.30 am on April 26, Perry and the relative had an altercation at the family’s home in Couva.

It is alleged that Perry took a screwdriver and stabbed her several times.

The injured relative was taken to the Couva Health Centre and transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital. She was said to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.