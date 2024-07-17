WASA chairman mum on new CEO-designate

News

Chairman of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) Ravindra Nanga, SC, remained mum on who will be the next CEO of the organisation.

This comes as the CEO identified to take the helm, a Zimbabwean, has died.

Newsday asked Nanga on July 16 via WhatsApp if he could identify the runner-up candidate for CEO position. He said, “I will prefer not to disclose that at this time.”

With the runner-up candidate not having accepted the job yet, Newsday asked what happens if he or she does not accept the position. He said the utility will move on to “the next successful candidate.”

WASA is also looking for a new director of finance – the position was filled, but the individual migrated.

“Applications are closed and they are in the process of shortlisting (candidates).”

On June 18, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said WASA would hire nine new managers to its executive team as part of the proposed restructuring of the authority.

Nanga said, “We are in the process of filling the top nine positions and we are about to address the next level once those top nine (executives) are in place.

“At the same time we are preparing proposals to take to the union once we move to that level (lower-level) of the bargaining unit.”

He said this will be finalised when the CEO and directors come on board.

In July 2022, Gonzales announced Cabinet’s approval for WASA to undertake the restructuring.