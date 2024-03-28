Courts Megastore set for major reconstruction

News

An artist’s impression of the new Courts Megastore. – Photo courtesy Unicomer

COURTS Megastore, off the Churchill Roosevelt Highway in San Juan, is to undergo a major reconstruction, which the Unicomer Group says will redefine it as a premier shopping destination.

The group, which has its headquarters in El Salvador, made this known in a press release on March 28, which followed a “high-engaging” community consultation held on March 27. This consultation marked the beginning of a 31-month journey in which the group’s retail entities will focus on improved service excellence. The decision to target the Megastore for reconstruction came after feedback from customers seeking a seamless and enriched shopping experience.

When completed, customers can expect an expansive layout that will offer a variety of quality home furnishings and electronics. This ambitious project aims to cement the Megastore’s position as the première shopping hub for residents traversing the East-West Corridor.

At the consultation, the release said, representatives from the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation addressed community members, including councillor for the area Kimberly Small.

The expansion of the megastore was welcomed by officials, who said they viewed the project as tangible proof of Unicomer’s continued investment in the country’s business landscape.

A woman speaks at the Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd public consultation. – Photo courtesy Unicomer Ltd

Community members at the consultation were vocal about their concerns over inconveniences posed by the reconstruction activities in the community area.

Garth Baptiste, Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd’s director of logistics, properties/loss, gave his commitment to ensure all activities under the reconstruction project will be done with the minimum possible inconvenience to the public.

The release said when additional approvals are acquired for the progression of the project, community members can forward any thoughts or concerns to [email protected], where they will be addressed promptly.

Members of the public can also contact group PRO Shahad Q Ali via WhatsApp at 483-0157 with any of their concerns.

Unicomer operates in 24 countries and has over 13,700 staff members.

In Trinidad and Tobago, it manages and controls such retail brands as Courts, Courts Optical, Ashley Furniture HomeStore, RadioShack, and Servitech.